This is your annual reminder to flood your local congressman's inbox via letter or email to voice your support for buy back bill HR 4268 so that your mail carriers can retire when they should be able to.

As it stands right now, local rural mail carriers who aren't considered regular carriers don't have the option to contribute to retirement accounts. USPS classifies subs as "part time," therefore, subs aren't able to make contributions or catch up contributions towards their retirement account.

