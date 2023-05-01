This is your annual reminder to flood your local congressman's inbox via letter or email to voice your support for buy back bill HR 4268 so that your mail carriers can retire when they should be able to.
As it stands right now, local rural mail carriers who aren't considered regular carriers don't have the option to contribute to retirement accounts. USPS classifies subs as "part time," therefore, subs aren't able to make contributions or catch up contributions towards their retirement account.
There's a nationwide shortage of subs which puts added strain on the existing subs, the postal service, and the customers. The subs (leave-replacements in USPS lingo) are required to fill in whenever a regular carrier is sick, on vacation or off for whatever other reason and the fact that they're expected to pick up the slack for the lack of subs creates a situation where most subs are working well over 40 hours in a week.
It's time for subs to be able to contribute to their retirement accounts immediately upon hiring. There's no time table when a specific sub converts to regular carrier since it depends on a variety of factors that change from office to office, namely: when a regular quits, transfers, retires or gets fired. The sub with the highest seniority will be next in line to convert to regular if a regular route becomes vacant.
There's been situations where subs had to work 10+ years before they're able to convert to regular and not one of those years worked counts towards your retirement account (unless you served in the military which you are able to make catch up contributions). That's insane.
I was somewhat luck to have converted after only 4 years as a sub. Serving as a sub for this amount of time undoubtedly contributes to the 60% retention rate. A lot of money is spent on training subs and all of the OT spent is costing the Postal Service money they can avoid having to spend if subs could contribute to retirement immediately upon hiring.
Please support HR 4268 so that the federal government can return to a fair retirement benefits system for all employees.
By contacting your local congressman, you will help ensure that the government can attract and retain quality talent as well as ensure that our valued employees are not still struggling to achieve normal requirements.
Thank you for at least taking the time to read this so that we can spread awareness on this issue. And thank you for all of you who have contacted your local congressman to voice your support for this buy back bill because it means the world to most of us carriers.