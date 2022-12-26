More lies, more deaths, more destruction. Have we come to expect anything else from 'Big Oil'?
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform (US House of Representatives) released documents last week from a multiyear investigation that shows just what these companies, who thrive on fossil fuels, think of the transition to a lower carbon future.
Spoiler alert - it's a future where they're allowed to continue to strip the earth of natural resources to burn.
Many of these documents are internal emails, not usually available to the public - and you can bet Exxon Mobil did not appreciate these coming to light.
Despite outward campaigns about transitioning to greener methods of operation, these internal documents show oil company executives internally pooh-poohing a transition to renewables.
They outline goals to fund carbon capture projects not to decrease the carbon burden in our atmosphere, the main source of warming, but rather as a trade off, one that allows them to continue projects to increase oil and gas production and burning, while claiming to mitigate these emissions. Truly a deal with the devil.
The next time you see a commercial for Shell, BP, Exxon Mobil, bear in mind that their ads aim to convince you they are environmentally friendly - but their long-term goals are anything but.