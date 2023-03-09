The events that took place at the Beloit Memorial vs Muskego playoff basketball game were nothing short of blatant racism.

Racism and stereotypes are nothing new to Beloiters. Ask our minority student athletes about the disrespect that they have been greeted with when they travel to compete. It was only two years ago that the Janesville Parker student section put on a “gangster” theme when they played the Lady Knights basketball team.

