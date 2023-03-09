The events that took place at the Beloit Memorial vs Muskego playoff basketball game were nothing short of blatant racism.
Racism and stereotypes are nothing new to Beloiters. Ask our minority student athletes about the disrespect that they have been greeted with when they travel to compete. It was only two years ago that the Janesville Parker student section put on a “gangster” theme when they played the Lady Knights basketball team.
A young person will be known to make mistakes, a group of young people will make even bigger mistakes. While these students should have to face consequences for their actions, the majority of the fault lies with the adults in the room.
The school officials, coaches, parents, officials, etc., were all going to go home that night and return to their daily lives, as if this behavior was normal. If you listen to the Black voices of Muskego graduates, recently quoted in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it is the normal. The Muskego-Norway School District issued a statement only after a social media blow up and official complaints were filed.
With Beloit Memorial leaving the Big 8 and joining the Southern Lakes Conference, I worry that this is only going to cause future rifts for our student athletes as they travel to new and smaller communities.The WIAA needs to investigate the incident in Muskego and enforce disciplinary measures.
The bias that continuously targets Beloit will only push to make our community stronger and closer knit.