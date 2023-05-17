I don’t know a single person who is against alternative energy. That said, most people understand the affordability and availability of this type of energy matters. Solar, geothermal, electric vehicles, and other “green” technologies, are a massive investment that are currently out of the reach of most people. That’s why, while I’m in favor of working towards making this energy more affordable and available, I realize we can’t turn off the switch on traditional energy overnight.
This brings me to a debate going on right here in Wisconsin. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in northern Wisconsin carries over a half-million barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids each day. That’s energy that gets turned into gas, diesel and, most importantly, propane to heat homes throughout the Midwest. While Enbridge is trying to move a portion of the pipe at the request of a reservation it crosses, some radical environmentalists have made this relocation project their next target in their quest to drive up the cost of traditional energy. With no short-term solutions for people that need propane to heat their homes, shutting down Line 5 is reckless and dangerous.
We cannot let the political fringes dictate how us average people live our lives. Just because someone is screaming, doesn’t mean their argument is valid or correct. Instead, our policy makers – the DNR in this case – need to take a rational approach to evaluating this pipeline project and put the needs of average Wisconsin families front and center.