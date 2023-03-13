According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (2/5/23) Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz has waged “an outspoken campaign” “commenting on issues that could come before the court in the coming months”. They report judicial candidates, even in recent elections, deferred from overt political statements.

Protasiewicz says she does not respect the legislature’s 2011 Act 10 despite no legislature changing it after multiple ensuing elections.

