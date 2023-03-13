According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (2/5/23) Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz has waged “an outspoken campaign” “commenting on issues that could come before the court in the coming months”. They report judicial candidates, even in recent elections, deferred from overt political statements.
Protasiewicz says she does not respect the legislature’s 2011 Act 10 despite no legislature changing it after multiple ensuing elections.
Proasiewicz says she does not respect district boundaries set by the Wisconsin Legislature. Hypocritically, she has no problem with Gov. Evers’ District 1 boundaries which make Rep. Steil’s reelection more difficult.
Proasiwicz believes abortion should be unrestricted. Polls show very few agree with sacrificing a living baby within a day, a week or even two trimesters before birth. Many do want some exceptions to Wisconsin’s1849 abortion law, however. This should come through the legislature, and Speaker Vos has already offered legislation creating some exceptions.
Judges like Proasiwicz believe they can decide cases according to the tenor of the times and what they think the laws should be. Acts of the legislature or constitutional amendments are not needed.
Candidate Daniel Kelly believes cases should be decided by what the actual words of the statutes and constitution say. He has been a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and knows how the court should work.
In our system of government, laws are to be made by the elected legislature not some judges sitting in Madison. Save Wisconsin Statutes and our constitution. On April 4 vote Daniel Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court.