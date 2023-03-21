I write this letter to encourage voters to choose Justice Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin spring election on Tuesday, April 4.
Justice Kelly served the Wisconsin Supreme Court with diligence and honor when he previously sat on the bench. He clearly understands that each branch of government has its own purpose and that there is a clear distinction between creating law and adjudicating law.
The judiciary is not charged with interpreting and enforcing law based on individual justices’ values. Justice Kelly has been clear that his values have no place in decisions, but rather the questions and processes that come before the court should be examined to ensure they are decided within constitutional measure. It is critical in a democracy that lawmakers create law, and the judiciary examines the law to preserve citizens’ constitutional rights.
We know Justice Kelly is able to serve the citizens of Wisconsin in an impartial way because he has already done it for us.
Conversely, I have been astounded at the advertisements I have seen and heard for his opponent. She has repeatedly and publicly said she will act according to her own values if she is elected to the bench. She campaigns as if she is running for a political lawmaking office. She proudly provides her position on several current hot button political issues. How could she possibly be trusted to make an impartial review if one of those issues rises to the level of the Wisconsin Supreme Court?
We need to preserve the impartiality of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Lady Justice must remain blind. Vote for Justice Dan Kelly on April 4.