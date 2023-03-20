One of the candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court has already pronounced how she will prejudge potential cases coming before her.
Ethical judges do not prejudge cases before they hear both sides. She is exhibiting political conduct of a politician, not impartial, ethical judicial conduct.
Supreme Court candidate, Justice Daniel Kelly, has not stated how he will rule in any case that he may hear on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. His philosophy is that he will strictly follow our state constitution.
This is what an impartial and honest justice must do. His opponent has openly stated how she will rule on cases regarding school choice, (against), Voter ID, (against), castle doctrine (against), Act 10, (against), and redistricting (against).
The redistricting issue has already been upheld by both Wisconsin and federal courts, but she wants to make her own redistricting law. A justice with a stated verdict, before a case is heard, should ethically recuse themselves from a case. I do not think she will.
Judges do not make laws. In our democracy, laws are to be made only by the Legislature and confirmed by the governor.
If judges are allowed to make law as they please, then there is no need for the other two branches of government. The existence of the legislature and governor will be moot with a dictatorial judge that ignores the constitution. Your future votes for a governor or legislator will not count. I my opinion, to maintain judicial integrity and separation of powers, Justice Daniel Kelly is the correct choice for Wisconsin.