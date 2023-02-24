It appears that the city council is going to move forward on the Woodman’s project as long as they get the money from the state. They are going to tell the taxpayers to cough up least $15 million in taxes. The council will never submit this to a referendum because they know it would be defeated.
Wouldn’t be great if the citizens had an option to look at so they could decide how to better spend their hard earned tax dollars?
I understand no one wants to pay more in taxes on top of what the cost of inflation has done to many households. However, we need to move forward in order to make Janesville a more attractive city to live and work in.
Sure the ice arena is a terrific amenity. However, it doesn’t benefit the whole of Janesville. It helps the east side and the businesses along Milton Avenue but provides little if any help to the west and south side of the city.
So what may be a better option? How about continued investment in the downtown and riverfront development? Why doesn’t the council look at the economic benefit of this vs. a two sheet ice arena? Yes, I know it will also provide a convention center. I believe the revenue from this may be highly exaggerated because of competition from the hotels in the area.
The citizens of Janesville need at least a choice, a say so, in how this large amount of tax money will be spent. Westgate and the downtown business association need to make the voices heard.
I ask the council.. is this an unreasonable request?