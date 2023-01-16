Presently, the electric power grid has questionable reliability and reserve generating capacity.
When one figures in natural disasters, saboteurs, and electromagnetic pulse due to sun spots the grid is definitely wanting.
Increasing demand on this marginal system to “fuel” automobiles is a dumb idea.
You say don't worry “green” electricity will solve the problem.
Throughout the industrial age, humans have caused serious damage to the biosphere.
Photovoltaics, wind generators, and hydro electric dams leave their own environmental foot prints. As an example we never hear about the energy/resources invested when building, maintaining, and decommissioning wind turbines. Nor do we question the return we're getting on the transaction.
Efficiency is not mankind's strong suit. Forty percent of the food we produce winds up in the dump.
Non-renewable resources are being consumed much faster than population growth.
When we're not consuming we're polluting the land, ground water, oceans, and the atmosphere.
Tons of space junk orbits the Earth and we've littered the moon's surface with burnt out space craft, three abandon electric cars, and bags of human feces.
Maybe Elon should consider sending A-I to the moon and outer planets as a preferable way to explore the solar system?