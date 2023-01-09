LETTER Letter: Gazette misstepped on officer retirement headline Jan 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shame on you for the headline on Officer Stutika's retirement. Why focus a great achievement on something that is already done?SABRINA DIAZ BARNETTJanesville SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with domestic abuse, false imprisonment after girlfriend confronts him over dating app on his phone Camp Indian Trails goes public: Rock County plans to spruce up its newest park Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Rock County Ice Age Trail Alliance brings back candlelight hike Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form