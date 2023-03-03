Here we have the doomsday mouth pieces Al Gore and John Kerry, predicting that Long Island and Florida will be underwater.
Well, an article published in the Jan 18, 2023 issue of the Wall Street Journal, taken from a recent U.N. climate science report, states that the earth has warmed 1.1 degrees since 1850.
Now let's use some common sense logic here. The 1850 population of the world was approximately 1.25 billion. In 2022, it was 8 million plus.
How many cars and trucks were on the roads in 1850? 0
How many miles of paved roads were there in 1850? 0
How many huge 500,000 to 1 million-square-foot buildings were there in 1850? 0
How many huge -- 5,10,15 acre -- paved parking lots were there in 1850? 0
Now all the above reflects heat back into the atmosphere, so I believe it is phenomenal that we have only experienced 1.1 degree warming of the earth.
Now, I am not saying that we should forget about renewable energy. Renewable energy will never produce enough energy for today's needs.
Just ask the German citizens. They couldn't stumble over each other fast enough to shut down fossil fuel generating power. Now, they are paying approximately 43 to 44 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity, and were facing blackouts if it would have been the usual winter there. We are paying approximately 13 to14 cents per kilowatt hour. Lets walk, don't run.