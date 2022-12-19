I recently read that our state politicians want to change how active military people vote.
The history of this move is when an official who wanted to show that Wisconsin's voting had been done illegally. The official put two bogus military votes in the counting then proudly held these votes up to show the potential for fraud by military people.
It surprised her when she was arrested for tampering with the voting system. Now our legislature wants to change how active military can vote.
There have been millions spent on attempts to prove fraud with none being found. So with all the politicians shouting for a resolution to a non-existant problem, the GOP feels it must make it harder for military folk to vote.
During all the elections and advertisements, politicians would always use military to strengthen their election possibilities. As a vet I am tired of politicians using this tired old formula only to have them change laws or create problems for military folk.
Listen politicians, you can't have it both ways. Either help active military or tear us down; stop using us to get elected only to fulfill your own foolish whims to solve a non-existant problem.
Military people do not need another hurdle to their being able to vote. You want to find a cause to prove our elections are rigged, start with reading all the extensive investigations of the recent voting system.
Then, if you still want to play the fool and stick it to the active military folks, have at it. You were elected by the folks in your respective areas and it is your right. I'm not sure all the military people in your area would agree.