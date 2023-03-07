We continue to see intelligent and concerned people occasionally plugging global warming denial.

A letter in the Monday Gazette quoted a Wall Street Journal article on the subject. The Journal had referenced a UN report that the temperature has increased only 1.1 degree C since 1850. The Journal did not mention that the UN report showed that 1.0 of that 1.1 degree has actually occurred since 1980, the ten warmest years on record have all been since 2010, and the rate of warming is increasing. Try climate.gov for real information.

