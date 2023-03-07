We continue to see intelligent and concerned people occasionally plugging global warming denial.
A letter in the Monday Gazette quoted a Wall Street Journal article on the subject. The Journal had referenced a UN report that the temperature has increased only 1.1 degree C since 1850. The Journal did not mention that the UN report showed that 1.0 of that 1.1 degree has actually occurred since 1980, the ten warmest years on record have all been since 2010, and the rate of warming is increasing. Try climate.gov for real information.
The letter also referred to urbanization as a cause of global warming. That was brought up forty years ago in the first IPCC meetings, and dismissed. It affects each particular city, but is negligible for the planet as a whole.
The reason these red herrings keep popping up is simple. The US fossil fuel industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars a year. It makes perfect sense for them to spend a few million protecting their market.
Their market is threatened by wind and solar. They work through dozens of websites and sham organizations with patriotic sounding names to get their message out. They also work through business friendly outlets like the Wall Street Journal. If they can convince people that global warming is not an issue, they can delay the transition to renewables and make more money.