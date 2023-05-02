As a recent "transplant" to Janesville (you could say I married into the city), I attended a Rock County Board meeting on April 27, after hearing what I couldn't believe. That is that several board members walked out after a statement made by Mike Zoril, one of the other supervisors.
I have been on several boards, councils, foundation and business meetings and have never had anyone walk out of a meeting. I can tell you right now that if anyone in my company did such a disrespectful act, I would have them fired immediately.
If one disagrees with a person, then discuss why you disagree. Walking out of a meeting is like a little kid not getting his/her own way and throwing a temper tantrum.
To all the board members, you were elected to represent your various districts, why don't you fulfill that obligation and do your job.
Since I wasn't present for that meeting, I did not speak at the meeting on the 27, but just observed. I would suggest everyone in Rock County attend a meeting to his what their elected supervisor does or does not do.
Although I did not agree with all that transpired during the meeting, it was respectful. I also noted that maybe 5 supervisors actually engaged in discussion, questions, comments, etc. The rest were there to keep their seats warm until they were called upon to vote.
Either those were so well informed that they didn't need to engage in discussion or just didn't care one way or the other. Three supervisors carried the load for most of the other ones (you know who you are) and I commend those for that, even though I didn't agree with everything they said.
I appreciated the presentation put together by the SWAT team that explained their role(s) and what our tax dollars are being used for. This should be an every meeting occurrence where different groups present an overview of exactly what they do to earn our support both financially and through communication and prayer.
My last words of advice to all supervisors would be: Start or continue doing what you were elected to do and that's represent the people in your districts. My bet would be that very few have talked to anyone since they were elected.