I am puzzled why so many of our Rock County supervisors remain so silent at county board meetings.
With so much going on in this world I do not understand their silence.
I am reminded of Hitler's cabinet where none dared to oppose Hitler. Do we have the same thing at our county board? With none to comment lest they offend the chairmen?
Where is the spirited discussion of the many issues? The silence is deafening. With so many on the board, from so many different backgrounds and cultures all of a sudden we are in complete agreement on every issue??
The same is found at the Janesville City Council. How many meetings before the meeting? Is this where we turn over city property to private for-profit individuals who live out of own because we do not know any better?
Is it true Janesville does not have people skilled enough to run a golf course or a third or fourth tax-supported ice skating facility? Is it true that the curling club gets by rent free for many years while other venues get charged $600 dollars a day for just a weekend?
I retired years ago. I don't think my inflated tax dollars should go to support a retirement plan for a millionaire and his grandchildren with exclusive property rights for his privately-owned ice skating activity. On public property.
Am I really supposed to accept a bill over $100 million for the jail and then top it off for another uncapped, unending $50 million scheme for starters on another tax supported third-fourth piece of ice while I look for a food pantry?
Something is wrong with this picture. Never mind England. Have we enough guts as Americans to exercise our God-given rights?