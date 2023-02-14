The Janesville City Council met in closed session on Monday, Feb. 6 to discuss the candidates for the city manager position. Members did not answer questions by a Gazette reporter after the meeting concerning what was discussed in the meeting.
The Gazette filed an open records request with the city because the information they wanted was not given to them as promptly as they wanted it. They wanted names of finalists.
Richard Gruber had an article in the Feb. 10 Gazette issue criticizing the way the process was being done. He implied that the city had something to hide by not immediately disclosing names. His argument was not persuasive.
Gruber said City Council President Paul Benson should have given candidate names when he announced finalists.
Benson said the time was needed to allow candidates to notify their employers and to decide whether they still wanted to be considered. Per his radio interview they were allowed one day.
Gruber knows from his city council tenure that after a closed meeting the council members are not expected to answer questions from the press. This has been the process. It is legal.
Closed meetings are totally permissible especially in cases concerning personnel.
Gruber said the delay was unwarranted and leads to suspicions that there was some devious reason by the council in not responding in the manner he expected.
The goal of the process is to see that the best candidate is hired for city manager. I don’t think the time from the closed meeting to the announcing of finalists on Wednesday indicates the process has not been transparent and totally ethical. It appears Gruber, as other WCLO employees have, are trying to stoke up dissatisfaction with the council.
I applaud the council members in doing a diligent job in this process. The insults lobbed at them by the Gazette and WCLO personalities are not justified.
Per the Wisconsin Public Records Law Compliance Guide of 2019, Wisconsin’s open government laws promote democracy by ensuring that all state, regional, and local governments conduct their business with transparency. Wisconsin citizens have a right to know how the government is spending their tax dollars and exercising the powers granted by the people.
Per the Guide, an authority is not obligated to respond within a timeframe unilaterally identified by a requestor.
I believe all fair-minded readers will agree the council is doing its job well and ethically.