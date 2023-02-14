The Janesville City Council met in closed session on Monday, Feb. 6 to discuss the candidates for the city manager position. Members did not answer questions by a Gazette reporter after the meeting concerning what was discussed in the meeting.

The Gazette filed an open records request with the city because the information they wanted was not given to them as promptly as they wanted it. They wanted names of finalists.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you