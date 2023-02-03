Editor's note: This is a response to a letter published Thursday in The Gazette, from Sally Horton of Janesville. Horton, in her letter, applauded "council members Heather Miller and Paul Williams for calling out the 'secret' meetings taking place behind closed doors," in connection with the proposed Woodman's Sports and Convention Center. Williams, in his response below, says no such "secret" meetings ever happened.
Ms. Horton wrote, “Thank you to council members Heather Miller and Paul Williams for calling out the ‘secret’ meetings taking place behind closed doors.”
I believe the meetings she is referring to were to take place between two council members and the acting city manager to provide updates on the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center project.
These meetings were proposed but never occurred. These meetings, as proposed, would have been perfectly legal under Wisconsin law.
I, however, along with other council members, felt it would be better to provide the update at a full council meeting.
Ms. Horton’s letter suggests that either the council or the city manager’s office was doing meetings illegally. That is not the case. And to the best of my knowledge, this council and others that I have served with in my 15-year tenure on the council have never done anything contrary to state law.
Ms. Horton needs to choose her words more carefully.