As a member of the Edgerton City Council, I don’t take making a public endorsement lightly. But sometimes there’s too much at stake to not speak up.
On April 4, voters in Edgerton’s first district will decide who will join me as their voice on the city council. Enormous attention is given to state and national elections, but local races like this one often have as much impact on our day-to-day lives.
Here are four things I know about this council race:
The decisions we are making in 2023 will affect Edgerton for decades.
To accomplish anything, you need the trust of your constituents, city staff, and fellow council members.
Communities only succeed when people with integrity and competence put their names on the ballot, and voters then elect them.
Voters would be wise to choose Shawn Prebil.
Shawn and his wife chose Edgerton to put down roots and raise a family a decade ago. They are parents of a fifth-grader and homeowners on Blaine Street.
Shawn cares about keeping Edgerton a safe and attractive place to live, work, and play. He’s excited for its future, not mired in the past.
Shawn’s a well-informed and good-natured guy who will fit in on a council more concerned with progress than drama.
We need someone like Shawn Prebil on the City Council, and he needs your vote on April 4.