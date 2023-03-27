LETTER LETTER: Council candidate Sharla Walker cares about Milton Mar 27, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I met Sharla Walker a few years ago. She had many questions and had done a lot of research on Milton. She is currently on the Planning and Zoning Commission and works very well with others.Making certain she understands what is being discussed, Sharla is quick to utilize resources and training when available. She is also active in the Milton Youth Coalition.Sharla has shown me her love and dedication and commitment to Milton in many ways. Vote Sharla Walker for Milton City Council April 4.LYNDA CLARK Milton SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Knox: Healthcare is only 20 miles away Public record for March 27, 2023 East Milwaukee Street reconstruction starts Monday in downtown Janesville The Gazette named Wisconsin Daily Newspaper of the Year Janesville woman facing drug charges after traffic stop Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form