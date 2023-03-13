I am writing to express my concerns pertaining to all the older houses in the Look West area. I have lived in an area a block from Mercy Hospital and have kept our house clean and repaired.
I now look around and see several houses on my block that are dilapidated, damaged and some even rotting or falling down. It is well known the older neighborhoods are a forecasting of how a city will grow in a positive fashion (crime rates, how outside people view our city etc…).
Our older areas are the canaries in the mines and the city is failing in keeping these areas repaired and not unsightly or just downright ugly. Some of the areas are to the brink where people don’t feel comfortable walking in them after dark or at times in the day.
I have seen positive actions on the city’s part in the past, tearing down older condemned housing , enforcing stricter rules for upkeep and repair, more inspections of questionable houses but nothing in the past several years. It’s as if our areas have been abandoned to neglect by landlords and cheaply purchased housing which slowly rots away due to lack of upkeep.
All we hear about are new sports centers and newer subdivisions, which is all good but do you really think businesses will not notice how our older homes are allowed to turn slowly into run-down neighborhoods?
I have voiced many concerns to the city inspectors but nothing changes and drug houses abound. I would like to see more strict enforcement of housing laws and maybe new laws that are geared to forcing people who buy these older larger homes, to keep them repaired. It’s almost like the city is afraid to tackle these problem areas for fear of lawsuits or just not caring about these areas.