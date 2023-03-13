I am writing to express my concerns pertaining to all the older houses in the Look West area. I have lived in an area a block from Mercy Hospital and have kept our house clean and repaired.

I now look around and see several houses on my block that are dilapidated, damaged and some even rotting or falling down. It is well known the older neighborhoods are a forecasting of how a city will grow in a positive fashion (crime rates, how outside people view our city etc…).

