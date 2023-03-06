I believe most of Joe Biden's executive orders were not legal and his order to forgive the student loans for thousands of people unconstitutional. Thank God it is going to the Supreme court.
This forgiveness program is a slap in the face for all those who have worked diligently for years to pay back their debt. It's also a slap in the face to all the taxpayers whose lap this debt is intended to fall on. Biden is not doing this out of a kind heart; he's doing this for votes.
In the first ten months of his administration, he signed 63 executive orders, 37 presidential memorandums, 122 proclamations, and 23 notices-none that were lawfully passed via congress. He simply proclaimed edicts as if he were a king. He has as much loyalty to the American people as he does to the constitution, which is none.
The U.S. Constitution is the cornerstone of western civilization. We have a civic responsibility to oppose whatever threatens to destroy it. Not only should we be able to preserve the treasures we have inherited from western civilization but restore them to even more excellent value.
Biden doesn't care about America and its citizens or the border debacle in Afghanistan. He is no leader but is a follower and water carrier for world government.