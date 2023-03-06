I believe most of Joe Biden's executive orders were not legal and his order to forgive the student loans for thousands of people unconstitutional. Thank God it is going to the Supreme court.

This forgiveness program is a slap in the face for all those who have worked diligently for years to pay back their debt. It's also a slap in the face to all the taxpayers whose lap this debt is intended to fall on. Biden is not doing this out of a kind heart; he's doing this for votes.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you