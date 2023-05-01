I just saw in The Gazette that the Rock County unemployment rate was 2.6%. The federal budget deficit has dropped from $3.8 trillion to a still-massive $1.4 trillion. The inflation rate has dropped from a post-Covid high of 8% to below 5%. Corporate profits are at record highs. Wages are rising.

Into this steadily improving economy comes the need to raise the federal debt ceiling. This has been a routine vote until the last several years. Now it is routine only when a Republican is president, but a grandstanding circus when a Democrat is in office. Suddenly, the deficits must be dealt with by immediately cutting federal spending.

