I just saw in The Gazette that the Rock County unemployment rate was 2.6%. The federal budget deficit has dropped from $3.8 trillion to a still-massive $1.4 trillion. The inflation rate has dropped from a post-Covid high of 8% to below 5%. Corporate profits are at record highs. Wages are rising.
Into this steadily improving economy comes the need to raise the federal debt ceiling. This has been a routine vote until the last several years. Now it is routine only when a Republican is president, but a grandstanding circus when a Democrat is in office. Suddenly, the deficits must be dealt with by immediately cutting federal spending.
The current House Republican plan claims not to hurt Social Security or veterans benefits, but that is false. The proposed $2 billion dollar cut from the VA would not cut monthly benefit checks, but staff cuts would mean thirty million fewer outpatient visits and an additional 135,000 disability claims added to the current backlog.
Current Social Security checks would keep coming, but Social Security offices across the country, including quite possibly Janesville, would be closed. Our response to global warming would be reduced to thoughts and prayers. The $35 insulin price cap would disappear. The list goes on.
According to Moody’s Analytics, April 2023, the Republican plan would lead to fewer jobs for the first three quarters of 2024 leading up to the election, and very likely cause a recession. This is hardly a coincidence. The Republican Party is more than eager to trash millions of families and the country as a whole if it would stop President Biden from being reelected.
There are ways to lower the deficit. We can restore and enforce regulations on banks so they quit causing panics and recessions. We can repeal the Trump tax cuts. It has become obvious that we don’t need hundreds of billions annually to defend against Russia.
Our part will come next year, when we need to elect a congressman who will support a Democrat for speaker. As long as McCarthy is seaker, party discipline will prevent Rep. Steil from standing up for workable ways to control the budget.