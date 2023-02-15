Let’s recap what we know: the Janesville City Council has authorized $17 million of taxpayer money toward outfitting the Sears building on Milton Avenue. The overall cost is going to be over $50 million.
The Friends of the Woodman Ice Arena have been lobbying hard for the public’s support. You can go to their Facebook page to read about the propaganda they are peddling.
They also are suggesting the use of this as a convention center. Really? What about the hotels in Janesville? Are they simply going to say "you can have the convention business?" They have a bigger advantage because they can provide the rooms for conventioniers all in one location.
They keep talking about the “Uptown” Milton business corridor benefits. There is nothing wrong with Milton Avenue except for an empty building that the city bought for $1 dollar. This can be easily be sold for a handsome profit. I maintain that, minimally, 75% of the citizens of Janesville will never use this facility.
This would be a great amenity for Janesville. However is this the best use of taxpayer money? The answer is emphatically no.
When I was on the council we knew that the biggest addition, and benefit, for the city as a whole would be revitalization of the downtown and riverfront development. In fact, a whole plan was developed to do just this. What happened to this plan?
This was looked at as a way to benefit the entire city, including the west side and south side. Look at what the San Antonio, Texas' riverfront did for this sleepy little town.
The city council will never submit this to a referendum because they know the citizens of Janesville will vote this down. The council will suggest this would cost too much money. Really... versus them spending $17 million dollars of taxpayer money?
I’m all for supporting amenities in Janesville. However, we should not simply approve this type of amenity without considering if there is a better way of spending taxpayer money.
Let’s challenge the city and council to revisit the downtown and “riverfront development” and the benefits this could have for the entire city, not just the north and east side. We have to be very vocal on this now.