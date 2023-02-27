In a few days, March 5-11, school social workers will be recognized nationally for connecting and supporting their students and families, community, colleagues, and school(s).

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recognizes school social workers as advocacy leaders who uphold ethical practices while revolutionizing education systems through their collaborations and interventions to reduce outside barriers students face that affect their ability to reach optimal learning in their classrooms. Also acknowledged by the DPI is a school social workers' ethical commitment to serve students and families with diverse and/or intersecting vulnerabilities that marginalize them from the general population.

