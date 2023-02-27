In a few days, March 5-11, school social workers will be recognized nationally for connecting and supporting their students and families, community, colleagues, and school(s).
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recognizes school social workers as advocacy leaders who uphold ethical practices while revolutionizing education systems through their collaborations and interventions to reduce outside barriers students face that affect their ability to reach optimal learning in their classrooms. Also acknowledged by the DPI is a school social workers' ethical commitment to serve students and families with diverse and/or intersecting vulnerabilities that marginalize them from the general population.
The School District of Janesville will, no doubt, engage in this annual celebration for school social workers. One of the characteristics I admire about the district is its commitment to making Janesville schools not only an enjoyable experience for the students who attend there, but also for the staff members who choose to work there.
Overall, the school district has done a wonderful job advocating on behalf of the importance of the school social worker role. This current school year, all middle and high schools in the district have their own full-time school social workers.
This change is a huge improvement considering that in previous years only high schools had individual school social workers, while middle and elementary schools shared them. This is an obstacle elementary school social workers still face, being split between two schools and attempting to do the work required of two people.
Having a full-time school social worker at each elementary school could drastically change student success throughout the district. According to the most recent data provided by DPI, the nationally recommended ratio of student per school social worker is 1:250.
All twelve of the district’s elementary schools had over 250 students enrolled in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The need is numerically there and considering that elementary schools are the starting point of relationship building with students and families, as well as students’ educational journey, it also makes logical sense.
I cannot even start to comprehend or understand the process or difficulty level of decision-making the district faces while working to improve its schools each year. With all of this in mind, my hope for and what I wish to ask is that the School District of Janesville considers, or even reconsiders, allocating full-time school social workers at every elementary school as well.