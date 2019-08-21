The Department of Health Services should not be allowed to place offenders in residential areas without the consensus of the neighborhood.

Not only does the placement of a sex offender to Arrowhead Shores place risk to the families of the community, but the person who purchased the property appears to have done so in spite of this reason. The owner will not have to worry about their property value or their safety, we will. If a registered offender is not living here, then another criminal will be placed at this location.

As much as the justice system is supposed to rehabilitate offenders, this man has been in the system since the early '90s, and it is negligent for a consistent offender to be released to such a residential area. The placement will result in an unsafe habitat for all neighbors in this area, as he not only has a history of sexual assault but also creating improvised explosive devices and kidnapping.

I am asking that the community to come together not only to demand this placement be reconsidered but also to call into question the individual who had bought this property, fully aware of the fear and concern that would result. This may not be your neighborhood, but watch how easily it could be.

ASHLEY ALBRIGHT

Edgerton