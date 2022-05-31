The Fourth Ward is one of Janesville's largest and oldest areas. It provides a cross section of residential architectural styles and vernacular building types popular in southern Wisconsin during the second half of the 19th century. The area housed a diverse population and quarry--workers cottages and three-story industrialist houses are located in the Fourth Ward. The area was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1990 and was Janesville's third residential area to be so recognized.
David Jeffris, a Kentucky native, settled in Janesville in 1846. He built his Italianate style house on Cherry Street. Jeffris was associated with many early Janesville enterprises, including a lumber yard, a contracting business, the Janesville Machine Company, and the Merchants and Mechanics Savings Bank. Jeffris is credited with the construction of at least 400 residences, the First Congregational Church and other churches, and the Grand Hotel, which was located on West Milwaukee Street. He also built many stores.
James Harris, Janesville industrialist, lived in the Fourth Ward. His business employed 125 workers by 1869. In 1881, the firm was incorporated as the Janesville Machine Company with Harris and A.P. Lovejoy as owners. The company manufactured farm implements. The Harris firm developed into an automobile assembly plant for General Motors. In 1882, Harris left Janesville Machine and established a barbed wire company. This firm, called the Janesville Fence and Post Company, became Harris Ace Hardware, which still exists today.