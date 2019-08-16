A recent letter to The Gazette said Republicans are silent regarding President Trump's racism.

Enough already.

President Trump is no more a racist that I am or anyone reading this letter is. He's been in the public eye for 30 years, and no one called him a racist until he became president.

If he's a racist, why did he upgrade MLK's birthplace to a national historic park?

Why did he posthumously pardon legendary boxer Jack Johnson?

Why did he grant Alice Johnson, convicted drug trafficker, clemency? (Why didn't Obama do it?)

Why did President Trump establish an Opportunity & Revitalization Council ($100 billion) to restore sordid black neighborhoods?

Why did he loan his personal jet to Nelson Mandela?

Why is he overseeing the lowest black unemployment in history?

Why was he given a lifetime achievement award after paving a way for blacks to enter corporate America?

Why is the whole world still trying to break into racist Trump's America?

Dr. Martin Luther King's niece, Alveda King, says, "President Trump is not a racist!! He is one of the best presidents America has every seen! I fully support him!" When Democrats run out of things to say, besides, "Hate Trump," "Impeach Trump," they always call Republicans racist or some other word ending in "ist" or "phobe”.

Do you know what today's definition of “racist” really is? Someone who disagrees with a liberal.

Vote to re-elect President Trump in 2020.

JOE SESEK

Milton