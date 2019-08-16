Next week the Elkhorn Common Council will consider a proposal to allow a small domestic violence shelter to be housed in the offices of New Beginnings APFV. New Beginnings seeks to relocate to 20 N. Church St., which is a former medical building.

As a community member and a downtown businesswoman, I support this.

Let’s be honest. Domestic violence exists across all communities and demographics. Building a new shelter will not bring domestic violence into the Elkhorn area because domestic violence already is in the Elkhorn area. It’s just hidden from sight.

A shelter will only help to meaningfully address the issue and provide relief to survivors who have no other options but to remain with violent abusers. They are our friends and neighbors, and they deserve our help and support.

Contrary to popular belief, domestic abuse impacts people of all classes and socioeconomic status, so framing domestic violence as a problem of "other" people who will change the composition of the Elkhorn community is fundamentally misguided.

Most important, both the Elkhorn police chief and the Walworth County sheriff agencies support the creation of the new shelter because they know community-based services are critical to their ability to keep Elkhorn residents safe.

Common council members, please approve this crucial project on Monday, Aug. 19. Thank you for listening.

ELIZABETH A. KINDER

Lake Geneva