The deadline for letters to the editor relating to the Nov. 3 election will be 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Letters must be received by the deadline to be considered for publication. The Gazette reserves the right to reject letters that repeat other letters' points or appear to be part of an orchestrated letter-writing campaign.
Trending Now
-
Medical examiner identifies victims from motorcycle crash in Rock County
-
Television Q&A: What French song is used in a recent Allstate ad?
-
Months into pandemic, PPE shortage persists
-
Man sues Walworth County zoning officer over citations he says are racist
-
Rock County hits COVID-19 hospitalizations peak
Latest eEdition
Online Poll
School is back in session, but districts are following extraordinary precautions intended to prevent students and staff from contracting COVID-19. It's not clear if the public will be informed of outbreaks in schools. What information should be shared about COVID-19 cases in public schools?
You voted: