I recently reread John F. Kennedy's 1956 book "Profiles in Courage." The book begins as follows: "This is a book about that most admirable of human virtues—courage." Kennedy then profiles eight U.S. senators who had the courage to vote for what they believed rather to vote for what was popular or what their party wanted them to do. The senators endured public ridicule, they were ostracized by their parties and most of them lost their careers as public servants because they had the courage to do what was right.
Kennedy tells the story of Sen. Lucius Lamar of Mississippi, who during the post-Civil War era spoke to the Senate on the issue of "free silver." Lamar said: "I have always endeavored to impress the belief that truth was better than falsehood, honesty better than policy, courage better than cowardice. Today my lessons confront me. Today I must be true or false, honest or cunning, faithful or unfaithful to my people."
The John F. Kennedy Library annually gives the Profiles in Courage Award to individuals who risked their careers or lives by pursuing a larger vision of the national, state or local interest in opposition to popular opinion or pressure.
In the last 20 years, the seminal political event in the U.S. is the 2020 presidential election, which led to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building. President Donald Trump refused to recognize the truth that he was not reelected. He then told the "Stop the Steal" rally before the attack that "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
The House of Representatives reacted to the Jan. 6 insurrection by impeaching Trump for the second time, leading to a trial in the Senate, where the president was acquitted. Seven Republican senators voted to convict Trump.
The House of Representatives has opened an investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Public hearings are expected to start in June.
Two members of Congress deserve to be considered for a Profile in Courage award. Both are women who chose to put the truth and our Country ahead of their party and their own chances for re-election. The actions by both woman exemplify the attributes championed by Sen. Lamar: truth, honesty and courage.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial and was the only Republican up for reelection in 2022 to do so.
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming voted to impeach Trump and is the only Republican member of the Jan. 6 committee who is up for reelection in 2022 (the other, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, is retiring). Cheney had been stripped of a leadership position by her own party.
Both women courageously chose honesty. Both acted in the public interest at the risk of losing their political careers. Both women have acted to pursue a national vision for the truth.
2022 is an election year. Some politicians still deny that President Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election. Some politicians still deny that the Jan. 6 rioters were anything other than patriots.
Look closely at what your political leaders and candidates for senator, House of Representatives, governor and the state Legislature say about our elections and the events of Jan. 6.
Have each of them chosen the truth over self or party interests? Have the candidates chosen to support democracy or to subvert it? Have their statements and actions been a profiles in courage?