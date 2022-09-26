National pollsters and pundits rate Wisconsin’s elections on Nov. 8 for U.S. Senate and governor as “toss-ups”—within the surveys’ margins of error or give a slight advantage to the bid by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for a second term.

There is good reason for Wisconsin’s reputation as an election-year “purple” state, where top-of-the-ticket candidates from either party can win. Some voters—especially independents—take pride in living in a state not automatically painted red or blue.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com.

