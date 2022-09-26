National pollsters and pundits rate Wisconsin’s elections on Nov. 8 for U.S. Senate and governor as “toss-ups”—within the surveys’ margins of error or give a slight advantage to the bid by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for a second term.
There is good reason for Wisconsin’s reputation as an election-year “purple” state, where top-of-the-ticket candidates from either party can win. Some voters—especially independents—take pride in living in a state not automatically painted red or blue.
A Pew Research Center poll estimated that 16% of those surveyed identified as political independents—enough to swing any statewide election. The Pew report said 42% of those surveyed identified as Republicans, or lean Republican, and 42% identified as Democrats or lean Democrat.
Research suggests Too Close to Call could replace Forward as the state motto.
Statewide elections: Of 34 elections for statewide office since 1990, Democrats have won 18; Republicans, 16.
Republicans won six elections for governor since 1990: Tommy G. Thompson, three times and Scott Walker, also three times, including the 2012 recall vote Walker survived after his Act 10 changes ended collective bargaining for most public employees and made them pay more for health care and pensions.
But Democrat Jim Doyle won five statewide elections, two for governor and three as attorney general. And, since 2002, Republicans won three elections for attorney general; Democrats, two.
Five Republicans, and two Democrats, won state treasurer elections over that same period.
One caveat: The Democrats’ 18 wins over three decades includes six by Democratic Secretary of State Doug LaFollette, whose constitutional office has been stripped of all major functions by Republican governors and legislators.
When it comes to presidential votes, Democratic candidates won seven times since 1992. Donald Trump in 2016 was the only Republican winner.
But four of those elections were won by nail-biting margins. Democrat Al Gore won the state in 2000 by only 5,708 votes; Democrat John Kerry in 2004 by only 11,384 votes; Trump in 2016 by 22,748 votes, and Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 by 20,600 votes. All four won with less than 1% of total votes statewide.
Trump’s 2016 win in three key states—Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania—gave him the Electoral College votes he needed to be elected President. But the same three states narrowly voted for Biden in 2020.
At the state level, 10 Republican state senators who voted for Act 10 faced recall elections in 2011-12; seven survived those historical votes. Republican senators voted out of office were Randy Hopper, of Oshkosh; Dan Kapanke, of LaCrosse, and Van Wanggard, of Racine.
Voters returned Wanggaard to the Senate in the November 2012 election, however.
Three Democratic state senators who faced recall votes over the controversies of 2011, which included their leaving the state to avoid voting on Act 10, survived.
And although Wisconsin’s Constitution says elections for the state Supreme Court are nonpartisan, both political parties have worked hard to elect specific candidates, especially in the last three elections.
Democratic-endorsed Supreme Court candidates won in 2019 (Rebecca Dallet) and in 2020 (Jill Karofsky). But the Republican-backed Brian Hagedorn, who served as Walker’s chief counsel before the governor appointed him to the Court of Appeals in 2015, won in 2019.
The Supreme Court’s 4-3 conservative majority could change in April because conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is not seeking reelection after 20 years on the court.
When isn’t Wisconsin a purple state? In U.S. Senate elections since 1994.
Wisconsin Democrats have won seven of those nine U.S. Senate elections: Herb Kohl in 1994, 2000 and 2006; Russ Feingold in 1998 and 2004, and Tammy Baldwin in 2012 and 2018.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson ousted Feingold in 2010 and beat him again in 2016.
Johnson led his Democratic opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, by a margin-of-error gap of 49% to 48% in a Marquette University Law School this month. In the same poll in August, Barnes led Johnson by a margin of 52% to 45%. The poll surveyed likely voters, including those who said they lean to one of the two candidates.
The September Marquette poll gave Evers a wider margin of support over Republican Tim Michels, 47% to 44%. But that was still within the poll’s 4.9% margin of error.