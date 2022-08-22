GRAHAM_MICHAEL

NBC News released a poll Sunday that found 74 percent of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track — the highest number in the history of its survey.

It also found that, while President Biden’s approval had ticked up to 42 percent, his disapproval had also increased to 55 percent. Not a great number for Democrats, just 80 days ahead of the midterms.

Michael Graham is managing editor at InsideSources.com.

