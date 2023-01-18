On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which prohibits the sale and distribution of assault-style weapons, high-capacity magazines and gun switches in Illinois, effective immediately.

The heroic journey to this historic moment was led by an army of legislators, lobbyists and activists.

Laura Washington is a political

commentator and longtime Chicago journalist. Write to her at LauraLaura

Washington@gmail.com.

