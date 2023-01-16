Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates.

Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9%. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9% in 2026.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

