Time for updates on some political leaders as we welcome 2022.
Gov. Tony Evers
A former superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction, a cancer survivor and a euchre player, Evers, 70, doesn’t apologize for his “gosh, folks” style. It’s who he is, and he won’t—and can’t—change now.
Evers has been challenged at every turn during his three years as governor—by Republicans’ laws that limited his powers before he took office, by two COVID-19 waves that no one could have predicted, and by Republican legislative leaders who have ignored his budgets and calls for special-session action on such issues as gun control.
You’ll find Evers and his Cabinet secretaries on the road this year, taking his case for reelection to voters struggling to keep their families healthy, to keep their kids in classrooms and to earn enough to keep up with inflation.
He’ll keep reminding voters of his vision for Wisconsin, how he has spent $2 billion in federal pandemic cash to keep the state’s economy humming and how Republicans want to manipulate voting laws to stay in power. And, yes, he did sign a $2 billion tax cut into law after Republicans added it to the state budget.
The Democrat’s chances of winning a second term depend on how well he and his close-knit band of aides defuse the next political land mines. He’s also hoping for a popular Milwaukee Democrat to be his running mate as lieutenant governor.
Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for governor
Kleefisch, 46, is proud to have been a part of the major changes under former Gov. Scott Walker—including Act 10, right-to-work and concealed carry laws—between 2011 and 2018, the year Evers defeated Walker.
Candidate Kleefisch has embraced controversy. She has said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm should be fired. She vows she would not raise taxes and would sign new limits on abortions given the chance as governor.
In the wake of civil unrest in Kenosha, Kleefisch said “Kenosha burned while Tony Evers failed to lead. ... Lives were lost and small businesses were burned because our governor sided with rioters.”
Kleefisch and her husband, Joel, who became a lobbyist after serving 14 years in the Assembly, live in the town of Concord in eastern Jefferson County. They have two daughters.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester
Now the longest-serving Assembly speaker and the most powerful Republican in the Capitol, what’s left for Vos, 54, to achieve this year?
Plenty: Defeat Evers. Elect enough Assembly Republicans to override vetoes if Evers is reelected. Give first-round approval to a constitutional amendment setting statewide standards for elections or replace the State Elections Commission, which oversees elections. Keep a Republican in the U.S. Senate.
Vos has no desire to pursue higher office but must anoint a successor at some point. Don’t expect him to retire next year, however. He’ll run again to achieve the goals of a Republican governor elected in November or to continue blocking the Evers agenda.
Assembly Democratic Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer
At 30, Neubauer is the youngest leader of Assembly Democrats and a leader of the LGBTQ caucus. In social media posts, the “progressive” says her vision is a Wisconsin “where all can thrive” and that state government must do more to achieve that goal.
Specifically, the Racine Democrat said in a December post, Wisconsin must fix “a critical shortage of childcare, provide additional resources for mental health and support people to have the flexibility they need to stay in the workforce while caring for their family through paid family leave.”
In April, Neubauer praised the budget Evers proposed for “expanding BadgerCare, raising the minimum wage, addressing the impacts of climate change, reducing our persistent racial disparities in K-12 education, supporting small businesses (and) providing undocumented people the opportunity to get a drivers’ license.”
Republicans killed all those changes.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
Johnson would make news if he announces he will seek a third term—and even more if he doesn’t run. If he runs, whoever emerges from the village of Democrats running will focus on Johnson’s support for former President Donald Trump, how he would change voting laws, and his statements about the seriousness of and treatments for COVID-19.
Milwaukee’s next mayor
In April, Milwaukee will get its first new mayor in 18 years. She or he faces too many big, newsworthy challenges to list.