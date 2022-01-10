A new book says “Zuckerbucks”—the millions of dollars donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and overseen by his wife, Priscilla Chan, to Wisconsin local governments and officials nationwide who ran the 2020 presidential election—should be banned.
“For the first time ever, partisan groups were allowed—on a widespread basis—to cross the bright red line separating government officials from political operatives who work to win them,” conservative Mollie Hemingway wrote in “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.”
“The plan by Democratic strategists to bring activist groups into election offices worked in part because no legislature had ever imagined that a nonprofit could take over so many election offices so easily,” Hemingway wrote, adding:
“The plan was genius. And because no one ever imagined that the election system could be privatized in this way, there were no laws to prevent it. Such laws should now be a priority.”
Hemingway doesn’t say Zuckerberg’s money distributed nationally was the reason that President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in 2020.
In Wisconsin, Biden beat Trump by 20,600 votes out of 3.2 million cast. Wisconsin was one of three states that gave Biden enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency.
Nationally, Hemingway said, “The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization led by (Priscilla Zuckerberg), gave more than $400 million to nonprofit groups involved in ‘securing’ the 2020 election.”
The book says most of that cash was “funneled through” the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which handed out “COVID-19 response grants” to local election officials in Wisconsin and across the nation.
On its website, the nonprofit center says it is a “team of civic technologists, trainers, researchers, election administration and data experts working to foster a more informed and engaged democracy, and helping to modernize elections.”
Wisconsin Republican legislators investigating how the 2020 presidential election was conducted have vowed to pass laws specifying how grants to run elections from third-party groups must be distributed in the future, or even banned.
You be the judge of what role the grants might have played in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential vote after considering these statistics.
On Oct. 22, 2021, the Wisconsin State Journal ran a list of all the Zuckerberg grants to Wisconsin local governments, who run the elections and report results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The State Journal reported the five largest grants went to Milwaukee ($3.4 million), Racine ($1.69 million), Green Bay ($1.62 million), Madison ($1.27 million) and Kenosha ($869,545).
Here were the vote totals for president in those five cities (Biden won them all): Milwaukee 194,661-48,411; Racine 21,321-10,499; Green Bay 25,036-21,125; Madison 136,007-23,122; and Kenosha 26,159-19,566.
A Zuckerberg grant of $61,450 went to Rock County, which Biden won 46,658 votes to 37,138. A grant of $183,292 went to Janesville and another for $26,198 went to Beloit. Biden got about 60% of the vote in both cities.
Hemingway connected the dots this way: The money “helped those groups infiltrate election officials in key swing states by doling large grants to crucial districts.”
But CTCL grants of $5,000 each also went to 85 Wisconsin towns and 37 villages—many of which Trump won easily.
Three times as many voters (546 to 166) in the town of Chilton in Calumet County voted for Trump, for example. And voters in the town of Lisbon in Waukesha County, which also got a $5,000 grant, voted for Trump by a two-to-one margin (5,013 to 2,228).
Hemingway quotes Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, on how grants from outside groups to local election officials took everyone by surprise.
“If it can happen to Green Bay, Wisconsin—sweet little old Green Bay, Wisconsin—these people can coordinate any place,” Brandtjen said.