Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.