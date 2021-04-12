Republican state Sen. Howard Marklein, cochair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, had a question for Carolyn Stanford Taylor, state superintendent of public instruction: Are the pandemic-related needs of Milwaukee Public Schools five times greater than the COVID-19 costs of the Lancaster School District in Marklein’s southwest Wisconsin district?
Marklein asked because a Legislative Fiscal Bureau report said federal pandemic aid packages will give MPS an average of $11,242 per student while giving the Lancaster district aid averaging $2,213 per student.
Appearing on JFC’s first day of hearings on Gov. Tony Evers 2021-23 budget request—a budget Republicans who control the Legislature plan to largely ignore—Stanford Taylor said MPS has 160 outdated school buildings that make them especially hard to safely retrofit for students, teachers, administrators and support staff.
MPS must make sure schools have safe heating and ventilating systems and have new deep cleaning and personal protective equipment needs met, she added. And MPS must make sure the district’s 70,964 students have devices allowing them to learn online.
Responding to the pandemic is a “larger lift for Milwaukee than perhaps for Lancaster,” Stanford Taylor told Marklein. “We’re in a situation we’ve never been in before.”
But, Marklein asked, how many MPS students were actually going to school in person last fall?
None, Stanford Taylor responded, but all of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts are either now reopening for in-person learning or planning to reopen in the next school year.
Federal rules allot pandemic aid to school districts on Title 1 criteria based on their percentages of low-income students, Stanford Taylor said.
Federal pandemic aid of $2.21 billion to Wisconsin’s schools is a one-time boost, she said. About one-third of that total will go to MPS, according to the Fiscal Bureau report.
Committee Republicans denounced federal rules tying the federal money to Title 1 criteria. They could try to reallocate state aid to schools to make up for what they see as an imbalance in their final version of the 2021-23 state budget.
Giving Wisconsin schools $2.21 billion in aid based on Title 1 formulas was a “bipartisan fumble” by members of Congress from both parties, said Republican state Sen. Dale Kooyenga. No member of Congress “reads the bills,” he added.
Kooyenga said the Wauwatosa district, which he represents, will get federal pandemic aid averaging $673 per student, while neighboring MPS gets $11,242 per student.
Washington officials “had to develop some formula” for the $2.21 billion, Stanford Taylor responded. She said the money could also be used for summer school, before- and after-school programs and outreach to students most hurt by the pandemic.
Democratic Sen. LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee said homes in one Milwaukee neighborhood have resale values of only $4,300 but that home resale values in Wauwatosa average more than $200,000. That means property taxes cannot support MPS, Johnson said.
The other four districts with the largest number of students, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, and how much one-time federal pandemic per-student aid they will get, are:
- Madison: 25,982 students, $2,720 per student.
- Kenosha: 19,159 students, $3,805 per student.
- Green Bay: 19,003 students, $3,820 per student.
- Racine: 16,572 students, $5,138 per student.
The Janesville School District, with 9,440 students, will get per-student pandemic aid averaging $2,915; the Beloit School District, with 5,765 students, will get $5,292 per student, and the Beloit Turner School District, with 1,616 students, will get aid averaging $1,479 per student.
Three committee Democrats—Sen. Jon Erpenbach, who represents a suburban Madison district, and Reps. Evan Goyke of Milwaukee and Greta Neubauer of Racine—said Republicans should focus on making sure schools are adequately funded in the next budget.
But Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski, whose district includes half of northern Wisconsin, said the governor’s budget does too little for rural school districts whose budgets “burn up” because of transportation costs.
Felzkowski asked Stanford Taylor how many rural northern Wisconsin school districts had she visited to discuss their problems?
Stanford Taylor, who was appointed by Evers and will soon be replaced by Superintendent-elect Jill Underly, said the pandemic forced her to cancel plans to visit many districts statewide.