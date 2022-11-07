Retired, I decided to invest in democracy by volunteering to be a poll worker at my polling place this year. The training was interesting; it takes a surprising number of keys to unlock those machines that swallow and count your completed ballot.

It was surprising to get this email from my local clerk, one of 1,851 local officials and 72 county clerks who conduct Wisconsin elections under the supervision of the State Elections Commission: Do you want to attend “active shooter” training before tomorrow’s election?

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

