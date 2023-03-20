Gov. Tony Evers’ paid family and medical leave plan would give a worker who made more than $22,500 last year 50% of what they had been earning for 12 weeks, according to a new summary of the governor’s two-year budget.

How the Democrat’s paid leave plan would work was one of a number of details in the budget analysis of the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB).

Steven Walters started

covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscot

walters@gmail.com.

