A new generation of Wisconsin legislators is about to spend the record $7-billion surplus in the 2023-25 state budget that will pass this summer.

Over several years, and especially the last four, dozens of veteran legislators have moved on from the Capitol to other elected offices, to become lobbyists or retired, clearing the way for younger, eager lawmakers dedicated to making significant change.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmailcom

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you