When the Republican Party looks for candidates for major campaigns, it often relies on the tradition of “it’s their turn.”

It was then-Congressman Mark Green’s turn, for example, to run as the Republican candidate for governor in 2006 against Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle. Green lost.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you