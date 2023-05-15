With Wisconsin again expected to be one of the few states that determines who is elected president in 2024, the most significant change requested before that election - creation of an Elections Commission Office of Transparency and Compliance - is going nowhere in the Legislature.

In his 2023-25 budget request, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked Republicans who control the Legislature to spend $1.9 million over the next two years to create the 10-employee office that would be headed by an inspector general.

