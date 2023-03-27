It was a done deal before it was announced, and a surprise. But inside-the-Capitol deals have been around since Wisconsin became a state in 1848.

Doug La Follette was re-elected last November to a new four-year term as secretary of state. The Democrat served only weeks of that new term when he quietly resigned on March 17.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you