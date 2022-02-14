With less than nine months before Wisconsin voters elect a U.S. senator, governor, U.S. House members, attorney general and state legislators, both of the state’s political parties are in disarray.
One worries whether doubts about how votes are cast and counted, legislators wanting to dictate how the Wisconsin Elections Commission works, and two bitter primaries ahead—for the Republican nomination for governor and the Democratic nomination for U.S. senator—will keep voters away from the polls on Nov. 8.
Because Republicans control the lawmaking branch of state government, let’s first consider the controversies roiling that party.
Former President Donald Trump encouraged a two-term, backbench Assembly member, Tim Ramthun, who suspects President Joe Biden was fraudulently elected, to run for governor. Trump first suggested that former U.S. House Rep. Sean Duffy run; Duffy declined.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos revoked Ramthun’s lone Capitol staffer for claiming that the speaker cut a secret deal with Democrats to allow voting by dropbox. Ramthun filed papers to run last week, complicating the feud between former Lt. Gov. Rebeccca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson that had already turned ugly.
Vos was denounced by Trump loyalists for telling Nicholson not to run against Kleefisch. The speaker also is in court fighting attempts to get documents about his hiring and monitoring of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is secretly investigating how the 2020 election was conducted in Wisconsin.
Gableman is also in court fighting lawsuits from mayors and other targets of his investigation, which might not end until March, not long before the Legislature, which is expected to act on his recommendations, is scheduled to go home for the year.
Meanwhile, Andrew Hitt, the former Republican state chairman, and Robert Spindell, a Republican-appointed member of the elections commission were among those who attended a secret Capitol ceremony where a fake Electoral College statement claiming Trump won the state in 2020 was signed.
Biden won Wisconsin by 20,600 votes out of 3.2 million votes cast.
Trump’s team advised a former Dane County judge, James Troupis, that the fake electors could submit their Trump-won signatures to Congress if then-Vice President Mike Pence went along with the conspiracy. Instead, Pence certified the votes of real Electoral College delegates from Wisconsin and elsewhere for Biden.
Trump’s gambit got Hitt subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
Meanwhile, Republican legislators plan to pass election law changes that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto. They also plan first-round consideration of a constitutional amendment banning third-party groups from donating to help pay for Wisconsin elections.
One veteran Republican and former gubernatorial appointee said his biggest fear was that Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson would not run again. But Johnson is seeking a third term.
The Republican source dismissed concerns that Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate election could be a repeat of Georgia’s, where two Republicans lost after many of their voters didn’t vote. Trump didn’t like either of Georgia’s Republican candidates, the GOP source said, but Johnson “will kiss the (Trump) ring.”
Republicans are now divided into two factions—“pro-Trump” and “reasonable,” he added.
But if you think all this has Democrats singing “Happy Days Are Here Again,” think again.
Inflation, mask wars, divided Democrats in Congress and the U.S. Senate’s 50-50 partisan split have tanked Biden’s pre-election popularity. Off-year elections often punish the party of first-term presidents.
November’s Marquette Law School poll found that only 40% of those surveyed would again vote for Evers, who doesn’t know who his running mate will be.
Two veteran Democratic leaders in the Legislature—Gordon Hintz in the Assembly and Janet Bewley in the Senate—are stepping down. Bewley’s decision not to run again means Senate Democrats in January will have their fourth leader in 11 years.
A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision letting stand—for now—new legislative district lines drawn by Georgia Republicans could signal more bad news for Democrats. It could mean that federal judges will agree with whatever new legislative district lines are drawn by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
All maps pending before the state Supreme Court—even those submitted by lawyers for Evers—give Republicans continued control, based on past voting patterns, of both the Assembly and Senate.
“Wisconsin is crazy—both parties,” noted a former adviser to past governors.