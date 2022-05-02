The 161st executive order issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers created an Office of Environmental Justice—one more thing Republicans who control the Legislature refused to do when they crafted the current state budget.
Like all other executive orders, it included a finding justifying the action.
“Environmental pollution is linked to certain chronic illnesses such as asthma and cancer, and in many cases, rates of these illnesses disproportionately affect people living in poverty and communities of color.”
And, like every other order, it spelled out the desired result.
The state Justice Department, run by another Democrat, Attorney General Josh Kaul, must create the Office of Environmental Justice.
Specifically, Evers said, the new office will “consider relevant public health, industry, and other data concerning the potential for multiple or cumulative exposures in affected populations to human health or environmental hazards, and historical patterns of exposure.”
It would then, Evers ordered, “Analyze and review what impact state laws, regulations, and policy have on the equitable treatment and protection of communities threatened by environmental harms, including climate change.”
Those findings will then be reported back to the governor and other state officials so any “damage to our environment and natural resources” can be mitigated, creating “fair access to Wisconsin’s natural resources” for everyone.
Since taking office in January 2019, the Democratic governor’s executive orders have tackled life-and-death issues like surviving COVID-19. These included the public health emergency order (March 12, 2020), the safer-at-home order (March 24, 2020), the closing of schools (March 13, 2020), the banning of mass gatherings (March 20, 2020), and prohibiting evictions and foreclosures (March 27, 2020).
But Evers’ orders have also included wish-list statements, attempts to score points with special interests, and edicts that do not bind future governors or officials. A Republican governor elected Nov. 8 could easily rescind the April 22 order creating the Office of Environmental Justice.
The first executive orders, issued by Evers on Jan. 7, 2019, prohibited discrimination in state employment and “recognized and respected” state employees.
Evers also issued executive orders creating more than 10 commissions, “task forces” and “blue ribbon” panels. Although they made recommendations to change state law, Republican legislators ignored those suggestions.
The Democrat created study panels on climate change, retirement security, reducing prescription drug prices, payroll fraud, caregiving, financial literacy, broadband access, and drawing nonpartisan congressional and legislative district lines.
More than 80 other orders honored the lives of public servants, police officers and firefighters; soldiers from as far back as World War II; elected officials; and Supreme Court justices by requiring U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff in their honor. Flags were also flown at half-staff to honor Juneteenth and LGBT issues.
Executive orders issued by Evers also gave Republicans running against him several campaign attack angles:
- On Aug. 25, 2021, Evers issued an order “providing” for the safety of Kenosha residents after protests turned into violent riots.
- On April 3, 2021, Evers called a special session of the Legislature, asking it to cancel the spring general election because of the COVID-19 pandemic and replace it with an all-mail election held at a later date. It was one of nine special-session requests by the governor that were ignored by Republican legislators, records show. Other special session requests called for passage of gun control laws, boosting funds for education, sending $150 checks to every resident and expanding BadgerCare health care to more middle-income residents.
- On April 6, 2021, Evers issued an order that attempted to suspend in-person voting in the spring general election because of COVID-19. That election was held.
- On Feb. 25, 2019, Evers ordered that state National Guard troops under his command be withdrawn from border-patrol duties ordered by former President Donald Trump. The latest Marquette University Law School poll found that immigration remains a top concern of Wisconsin residents.
The newest Republican candidate for governor, construction executive Tim Michels, attacked Evers’ record this way: “Tony Evers closed our schools, fanned the flames of division, and even tried to cancel an election.”
Another Republican candidate, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, uses many of those same issues.
“At every turn, Evers has taken the side of rioters, special interests, liberal unions or the ‘woke’ mob over the people of Wisconsin.”
Despite these lines of attack, expect Evers’ executive orders to keep coming.