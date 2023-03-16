Two factors — U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher’s background in military intelligence and America’s growing international conflicts with China — have made Gallagher the most important U.S. House member from Wisconsin since Speaker Paul Ryan.

Those developments also put Gallager, named to head the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), at the head of the list of Republicans who may challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988, Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

