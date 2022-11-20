State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wilker told MSNBC last week Republicans fell “2,499 votes short” of getting the two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Legislature needed to override future vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

If you think that was a Wikler lament, think again.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you