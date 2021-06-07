In June 2019, Tony Evers had been governor for just six months. The Democrat still hoped to work with Republicans who control the Legislature even though they passed lame-duck bills that curbed the authority of him and another incoming Democrat, Attorney General Josh Kaul, before they took office.
Then, Evers threatened to veto the entire Republican-crafted budget. But the former superintendent of public instruction ended up signing it because it had more than $500 million more for K-12 schools.
Since then, Evers has been sued, criticized and scorned by Republican legislators. His cabinet secretaries who have run key state agencies for 30 months have not been confirmed, for example.
Evers is also about to announce how he will spend $2.5 billion in federal pandemic relief money. He vetoed bills passed by Republicans that would have allowed them to approve or deny his plans for that cash.
He also announced over the weekend his intention to seek a second term after naming members to his campaign operation late last week.
All this explains why Evers threatened to veto the entire 2021-23 budget that Republican legislators will put on his desk in a few weeks. No governor has done that since 1931.
“That’s too early to tell, but that is always an option,” Evers told reporters. “That is on the table.”
It is early in the fiscal sausage- stuffing process, although the next budget cycle begins July 1.
The Republicans’ budget must still be approved by the Joint Finance Committee and then by the Assembly and Senate. Any spending disagreements between the two houses would have to be resolved.
In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said federal pandemic aid for K-12 schools and new state aid tentatively approved by the JFC would quadruple the increase in education spending in the budget Evers signed two years ago.
“Given this massive amount of money, issuing veto threats before even sitting down to negotiate with the Legislature shows his inability to lead and his willingness to score political points using our kids and tax dollars as pawns,” Vos said.
Still, there are several reasons why the governor’s threat to veto the entire budget is more real this year.
K-12 spending: JFC Republicans tentatively approved $128 million more by mid-2023 for schools—less than one-tenth of the increase Evers asked for in February. JFC also set aside an additional $350 million which could go to schools.
But a U.S. Department of Education official warned that the Finance Committee decisions on new aid for K-12 schools could jeopardize $1.5 billion in federal pandemic relief.
Medicaid spending: Republican legislators continue to reject another Evers priority to make more residents eligible for Medicaid, which provides health care for the elderly, poor and disbled. About one in five Wisconsin residents now get help from Medicaid.
Republicans argue there is no health coverage gap in Wisconsin and that $1 billion more in short-term additional federal aid to expand Medicaid could become a long-term spending commitment that state taxpayers would face.
Legalizing marijuana: Evers wants to legalize medical marijuana and legalize and tax its recreational use.
Although there is more support in the Legislature for medical marijuana than legalizing its recreational use, Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu has said Senate Republicans won’t consider either change until the federal government changes its policies.
Criminal justice/prison reforms: Evers proposed criminal justice reforms that he says would ease prison overcrowding and give more individuals with criminal records for non-violent crimes new chances at rehabilitation.
Symbolic of that impasse is the stalemate over whether to build a new Brown County prison that would replace the Green Bay penitentiary built in the 19th century. Republicans legislators want the new prison, but Evers won’t approve it until legislators consider his criminal justice reforms.
Evers and Republicans also disagree on how to upgrade 1970s technology at the state Department of Workforce Development, which new state buildings to replace or maintain, and dozens of other programs.
What happens if Evers vetoes the Legislature’s budget? State government keeps spending at pre-July 1 levels and Republicans craft a new budget.
Remember what Vos said when Evers floated the idea of vetoing the entire budget two years ago: The governor will have even bigger problems with any second budget we send him.