Get ready for two months of seeing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Rep. Sara Rodriquez, Evers cabinet secretaries and other Evers Administration officials in your city, town, village, school district and on the local TV news.
In the final weeks-long sprint to an election for governor, every governor - Democrat and Republican - uses their lieutenant governors and dozens of appointees to blur the line between making official policy announcements - the nuts-and-bolts of governing - and retail campaigning statewide.
Aides to Evers, locked in a too-close-to-call race with Republican Tim Michels, have unofficially put out the word to those who run state agencies:
Send us lists of all the good-news appearances you can make, which media markets those stops are in, and potential dates, so we can coordinate them with the governor’s official and campaign schedules. You’re on the road for Tony until the Nov. 8 election.
Those appointees don’t have to be reminded that, If Evers loses that election, they’re all out of jobs in January.
This year, Evers lost what would otherwise have been a campaign partner, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is in another too-close-to-call race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Instead, the Evers campaign controls Rodriquez’s schedule until Nov. 8.
Four years ago, Republican Gov. Scott Walker used Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch extensively in statewide campaign events.
Consider the following officials’ appearances, for example, in the end-of-summer week leading up to the start of schools reopening for the 2022-23 academic year. State and campaign officials sent out advance notices of each event, inviting media outlets in each region to cover them.
Thursday, Aug. 25: State Administration Secretary-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld visited Wausau to discuss $10 million in downtown investments by the Evers Administration in the morning and Green Bay, where officials say $20 million has been invested in downtown businesses, in the afternoon.
Friday, Aug. 26: Democratic Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul, who is also up for re-election on Nov. 8, and Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake held a Milwaukee press conference to denounce Republicans who control the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. Republicans want to rewrite the governor’s plan to spend the first $30 million from a legal settlement with companies whose sales of oxycontin and other prescription drugs addicted and overdosed thousands.
Monday, Aug. 29: Evers picked up a bass guitar while visiting a Mt. Horeb music store to celebrate his Main Street Bounceback program that, state officials say, has financially helped to 5,200 businesses statewide.
Separately, Blumfeld and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson held a Milwaukee news conference to tout “diverse business investments” in Wisconsin’s largest city.
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Evers, who was state superintendent of public instruction when he was elected governor, scheduled three back-to-school events. He visited Leopold Elementary in Madison in the morning, Roosevelt Elementary in Oshkosh at 12:30 p.m. and Northside Elementary in LaCrosse at 2:45 p.m.
Each school visit became news conferences where TV news crews and local reporters heard Evers announce he was directing $90 million more in federal pandemic cash to public schools to deal with staffing and mental health issues. Smiling local school officials and Democratic legislators often stood behind the governor.
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Evers and State Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly went to Rothschild Elementary for another back-to-school media event.
Thursday, Sept. 1: Evers and Underly held back-to-school sessions at Electa Quinney Elementary School in Kaukauna, Melrose-Mindoro High School in Melrose and at Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 School in Racine.
Summer offered Evers and his appointees dozens of other opportunities at retail, hand-shaking politics, selfies and other photo ops.
In August, just like every governor before him, Evers visited the State Fair in West Allis, often joined by state Agriculture Secretary Randy Romanski.
In July, Evers made seven “pothole patrol” visits around the state to remind voters that he signed state budgets that put more money into repairing streets and highways. Four years ago, Walker’s enemies ran ads accusing him of ignoring “Scott-holes” that cause costly vehicle repairs.
Evers, for example, went on “pothole patrols” in Wausau, Altoona, Racine, Antigo, Sheboygan, Richland Center and Hudson between July 19 and 28.
If you haven’t yet seen Evers, a cabinet secretary or other state government appointee visiting your hometown yet, you will by Nov. 8.