Get ready for two months of seeing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Rep. Sara Rodriquez, Evers cabinet secretaries and other Evers Administration officials in your city, town, village, school district and on the local TV news.

In the final weeks-long sprint to an election for governor, every governor - Democrat and Republican - uses their lieutenant governors and dozens of appointees to blur the line between making official policy announcements - the nuts-and-bolts of governing - and retail campaigning statewide.

Steven Walters started covering state government in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

